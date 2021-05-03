Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,211 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.7% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $148.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $149.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

