Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.95

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 1389680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.77.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$422.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

