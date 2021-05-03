Capital One Financial Comments on CNX Resources Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 945,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 595,386 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

