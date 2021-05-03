Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,662 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 181,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $15.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

