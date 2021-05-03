Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 28,286 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,286 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

