Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $154.64 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $119.65 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.33.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.