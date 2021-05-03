Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $236.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

