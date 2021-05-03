Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 908 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $130.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.81. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

