Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 333 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 178,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 134.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 299,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,554,000 after buying an additional 171,436 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $126.99 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.