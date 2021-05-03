Canfor (TSE:CFP) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2021 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CFP opened at C$30.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$8.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.45.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canfor will post 3.1099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

