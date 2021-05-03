Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given a C$14.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.90.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.41 and a 12-month high of C$11.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.79.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

