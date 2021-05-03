Canadian Utilities’ (CU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$35.00.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.25.
CU stock opened at C$35.13 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.37 and a 1-year high of C$35.24. The firm has a market cap of C$9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15.
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
