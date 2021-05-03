Canadian Utilities’ (CU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$35.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.25.

CU stock opened at C$35.13 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.37 and a 1-year high of C$35.24. The firm has a market cap of C$9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

