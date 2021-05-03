Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Raised to Mixed at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Canada Goose from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.34.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $869,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canada Goose by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $17,299,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $3,060,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

