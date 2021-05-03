Canaccord Genuity Raises STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $51.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STM. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,982,000 after acquiring an additional 186,063 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $21,414,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 358,334 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

