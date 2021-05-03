Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the March 31st total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CLMT opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $553.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 314.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

