Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CZR. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

CZR opened at $98.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,695,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 200,554 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

