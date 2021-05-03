Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.