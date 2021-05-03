CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$38.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. National Bankshares raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$38.50 on Friday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$18.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 987.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

