C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CCCC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. 76 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,023. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,754,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,573,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,743,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

