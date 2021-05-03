Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $23.51. Byline Bancorp shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 238 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

