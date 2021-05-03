BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.40.

BWXT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.27. 334,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $185,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

