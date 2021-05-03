Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 3,973 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.1% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $186.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $337.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

