BTIG Research Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $124.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.41.

NYSE:DHI opened at $98.29 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

