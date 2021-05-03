Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Truist

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective raised by Truist from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.47.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brunswick by 115.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.