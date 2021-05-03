Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $2.07. Brunswick reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.47.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.94. 5,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,438. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

