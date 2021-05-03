Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 116,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,476,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

