Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Position Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $72.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

BIPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

