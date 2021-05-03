Brokers Issue Forecasts for Spotify Technology S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.04.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $252.12 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $143.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,362,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

