Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.63.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$29.39 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$7.20 and a 12 month high of C$36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.30. The firm has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.29%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

