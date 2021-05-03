Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

