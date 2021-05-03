Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Target Price at C$56.50

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

MX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

MX stock opened at C$44.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08. Methanex has a one year low of C$17.85 and a one year high of C$62.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.87%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

