Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price at $71.93

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of LPSN opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,966 shares of company stock worth $4,378,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

