Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) PT at $93.36

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

LSPD stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.18.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

