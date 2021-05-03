Brokerages Set Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price at $675.95

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $675.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $620.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $604.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.03.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.