Brokerages Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Price Target at C$17.28

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on IPL shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.85. 369,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,103. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$10.28 and a 12-month high of C$18.61. The company has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

