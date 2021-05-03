Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Target Price at $99.93

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.