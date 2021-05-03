Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT at $37.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after buying an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 13.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 259,100.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 46,638 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 489,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.