Brokerages Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $635.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $635.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $608.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.30 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $568.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

