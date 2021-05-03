Brokerages Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AG. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 4,066,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352,760. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

