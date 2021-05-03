Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce $387.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.50 million. ePlus reported sales of $366.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,346,913. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,469. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.63. ePlus has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

