Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($1.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $8.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.48.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.61. 956,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,792. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

