Brokerages Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Absolute Software reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

ABST stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.49 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

