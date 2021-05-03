Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $812.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report $812.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $781.30 million and the highest is $827.00 million. Xilinx posted sales of $756.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,655 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 143,370 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $127.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.