Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Tapestry reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $710,275,000 after purchasing an additional 429,092 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after acquiring an additional 155,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,983,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tapestry by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,915,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,101. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

