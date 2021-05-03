Brokerages Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Leidos posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

Leidos stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.70. The stock had a trading volume of 833,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $147,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,982,000 after purchasing an additional 378,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

