Brokerages Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.68 Million

Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report sales of $64.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.33 million and the highest is $65.03 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $70.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $252.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.17 million to $255.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $248.57 million, with estimates ranging from $234.65 million to $262.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.83 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

