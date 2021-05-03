Brokerages Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce sales of $719.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $707.13 million to $727.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $718.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $75.16 on Monday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

