Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 825,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,920. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $45,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 496,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $17,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after acquiring an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.