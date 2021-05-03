Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.34 Million

Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $45.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.70 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $151.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $198.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $253.87 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $390.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.24. 559,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,056. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

