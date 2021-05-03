Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.64. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

NYSE AOS traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.48. 25,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 885,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.